Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
James M. Fanoni


1931 - 2019
James M. Fanoni Obituary
James M. Fanoni James M. Fanoni, age 88, passed away August 3, 2019. Jim was born in Akron to James and Mildred, and was a lifetime area resident. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired from Goodyear after 42 years of service. Jim was a longtime member of the Faternal Order of Eagles 555. He was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed making and tying his own lures for fly fishing, as well as hunting and archery. Jim always started his yearly garden by planting seeds. Most of all he was a wonderful father and grandfather, the foundation and rock of the Fanoni family, and will be deeply missed. Preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Betty; son Richard; and daughter-in-law, Robin. Jim is survived by his sons, James "Mark" (Debbie) and David; grandchildren, Alicia and Cassandra; great-grandchildren, the apple of his eye Kaylee, Landyn, Rayleigh, Antonio; and one great-great grandchild on the way. Friends and family will be received Thursday from 12 to 1 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Brian Nutt officiating. Entombment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. Jim's family would like to thank Hospice of Summa for their wonderful care. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
