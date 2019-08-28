|
James M. Fanoni James M. Fanoni, age 88, passed away August 3, 2019. Friends and family will be received Thursday, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Brian Nutt officiating. Entombment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. Jim's family would like to thank Hospice of Summa for their wonderful care. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 28, 2019