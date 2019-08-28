Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
(330) 733-6271
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
1:00 PM
Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home
547 Canton Road
Akron, OH 44312
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Hillside Memorial Park.
Resources
More Obituaries for James Fanoni
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Fanoni

Send Flowers
James M. Fanoni Obituary
James M. Fanoni James M. Fanoni, age 88, passed away August 3, 2019. Friends and family will be received Thursday, from 12 to 1 p.m. at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 547 Canton Road (Route 91), Akron (Ellet), Ohio 44312. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Brian Nutt officiating. Entombment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park. Jim's family would like to thank Hospice of Summa for their wonderful care. (Hopkins Lawver, AKRON, 330-733-6271) www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.