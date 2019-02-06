|
|
James M. Fry
James M. Fry, 80, passed away February 1, 2019 at the Briarwood Nursing Home. He served his country in the U.S. Navy. He is survived by his sister, Joann Finch; great niece, Misty Erickson; nephews and nieces, Brian (Kim) Erickson, Richard (Sherry) Erickson, Bob Wiles, Kim (Chuck) May; and great nephew Lil Rich Erickson. Family will receive friends Friday, Feb. 8, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Adams Mason Funeral Home (791 E. Market Street), where funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 p.m. Private interment, Hillside Memorial Park. Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 6, 2019