James M. Gregg



James M. Gregg, 83, passed away on February 28, 2019.



He worked for many years at Austin GMC Truck Sales as a mechanic. After the closing of GMC Truck Sales, he finished his career at Coventry Local Schools as a bus mechanic and later as the Supervisor of the Coventry Bus Garage. He served in the Army from 1958-1960. Jim was a master mechanic who could fix almost anything. He enjoyed boating and water skiing and he adored his grandchildren.



He is survived by his wife, Naomi; daughter and son-in-law, Teresa & Robert Hemmings; grandchildren Brianna & Ryan Harker; sister and brother-in-law Romain & Charles Pritt; as well as many nieces & nephews.



The family will host a reception celebrating Jim's Life on Sunday, March 3, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Reception Center, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron (entrance to the Reception Center is on the west side of the building). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Gospel Assembly Church, 2535 Wise Rd. N. Canton, Ohio 44720. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON) Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary