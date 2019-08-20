|
James "Jim" M. Whitmer James M. "Jim" Whitmer, 76, passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2019, with his family and friends by his side. He was born on November 19, 1942, the son of James M. and Dolly. E. Fresh Whitmer, who preceded him in death, along with his sister, Judy (Tony) Agnello. Jim will be sadly missed by his loving wife of 29 years, Debbie; brothers Gary and Scott (Millie); sister Melinda. Jim was a Akron area resident all his life. He was a plumber, pipefitter for the Local 219 for 18 years, before owning his own business, the Akron Standard Plumbing and Heating, for 14 years. Blessings to Jim's true family for all their love and support during this grieving time, especially the Carroll, Nathaniel, and Marler families, close friends from Florida, Danny (Sandy) Caldwell, Patty Bryan, and many other friends that dearly loved Jim. Debbie would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Akron City Hospital, T-2 ICU for their care and compassion. She will be forever grateful for those who were there till Jim's departure: Jonathan, Jarrod, Patty, Donna, Jan, Tim and Mimi. To my loving husband, I will love you always and will see you again one day. Thank you for giving me a glorious, beautiful marriage. Per Jim's wishes, cremation has taken place. There will be no services at this time. To leave a message for Jim's family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 20, 2019