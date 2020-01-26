|
TALLMADGE -- James "Jim" Mahlon Hogan, 79, passed into the loving arms of God on January 23, 2020. Originally born in Athens, Alabama to John and Luerene Hogan, Jim later moved to Converse, Indiana, and spent his last 54 years in Tallmadge, Ohio. A retiree of The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, an umpire and coach for the Tallmadge Little League, committed Bible class teacher, cub scout leader, active and integral leader of Church in the Falls. Jim was a devoted and faithful husband to Donna for 57 years, loving father and father-in-law, wonderful and involved grandfather, and too many other things to mention. He also survived by his sister, Jean (Dick) Graff and his brother, Ray (Amy). His life left a profound impact upon a wide community of people, most importantly his children, Mike (Maria) of Tallmadge and Matt (Christie) of Atlanta, GA and grandchildren, Johnathon, Anne Marie, Matthew, Christopher, Elizabeth, and Amanda. Jim was an amazing role model for anyone he touched and someone who lived his faith every day until his very last breath. Family will receive visitors between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Donovan Funeral Home, 17 Southwest Ave, (On the Historic Tallmadge Circle). There will be a celebration of his life at Church in the Falls, 837 Chestnut Blvd., Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio on Saturday, February 1st at 11:00 a.m. Special thanks to Mulberry Gardens Memory Care and Elara Caring Hospice for their great care of him in his last days. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charitable organization.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 26 to Jan. 30, 2020