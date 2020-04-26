Home

James Manton Mather, 89, died on April 18, 2020. A lifetime resident of Akron, he was a graduate of Western Reserve Academy '48 and Brown University '52. He was a salesman for Dave Towell Cadillac for over 35 years. Predeceased by his parents, Laona and Lauer Mather and his son, James Manton Mather, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Rosaline; brother, John L. Mather (Sherry) of North Port, FL; daughters, Sarah Reding (Wil) of Hessel, MI, Melissa Mather (Mindy) and granddaughter, Rowan Mather of Seattle, WA. A private service for the family will be held at a later date. Memorials in his name may be made to the Akron Children's Hospital Foundation, One Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44308. To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 26, 2020
