JAMES MASON WILLIAMS
James Mason Williams James Mason "Jim" Williams, age 49, of Northfield, passed away suddenly Saturday, August 29, 2020. Jim was the beloved husband of Rhonda (nee Aliff); devoted father of Zach (Jess) Miley, Adam Miley and Blake Williams; cherished Popem of Aiden and Grayson; beloved son of Mason and Jane (nee Oswalt) Williams; dear brother of Timothy Williams; loving son in-law of Carl and Helen Aliff; dear brother-in-law of Randy (Gail) Aliff and dear uncle of Brittany Little. The family will receive friends 4 to 8 PM THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 99 W. Aurora Rd. (Rt. 82, one mile west of Rt. 8), Northfield Center, Ohio. (330) 468-1443 (Masks and social distancing are required.) Funeral services will be private. Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. www.johnsonromito.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sep. 2, 2020.
September 2, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Johnson-Romito Funeral Homes
