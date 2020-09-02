James Mason Williams James Mason "Jim" Williams, age 49, of Northfield, passed away suddenly Saturday, August 29, 2020. Jim was the beloved husband of Rhonda (nee Aliff); devoted father of Zach (Jess) Miley, Adam Miley and Blake Williams; cherished Popem of Aiden and Grayson; beloved son of Mason and Jane (nee Oswalt) Williams; dear brother of Timothy Williams; loving son in-law of Carl and Helen Aliff; dear brother-in-law of Randy (Gail) Aliff and dear uncle of Brittany Little. The family will receive friends 4 to 8 PM THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 at JOHNSON-ROMITO FUNERAL HOME, 99 W. Aurora Rd. (Rt. 82, one mile west of Rt. 8), Northfield Center, Ohio. (330) 468-1443 (Masks and social distancing are required.) Funeral services will be private. Interment at Northlawn Memorial Gardens. www.johnsonromito.com