James A. Mathews (Jim), 78, of Norton, passed away peacefully Sunday, January 26, 2020 surrounded by family. Jim was born in Akron, to Rudy and Mary Mathews on March 5 th, 1941. He went to Akron South High School and graduated in 1959. He served four years in the United States Air Force stationed in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. He married the love of his life, Barbara on May 9th, 1964. Jim enjoyed a 30 year career as a transportation analyst for The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company before retiring in 1999. Jim was an avid golfer and die-hard sports fan. Jim's grandchildren were the light of his life and you could always find him at any event that his grandkids were participating in: especially the baseball field watching his grandson play. Jim also loved working hard making sure he had the nicest lawn in the neighborhood. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Rudy and Mary Mathews, and brothers, Thomas and Kenneth. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara; his two children, Julie Martin (Kevin) and Todd Mathews (Rebecca Taylor); four grandchildren, Alicia, Anna (Allen), Zachary and Kara; two step-grandchildren, Max and Aidan Taylor. He also leaves behind four grand dogs, Finny, Zeke, Maverick and Mila who always put a smile on his face. Jim lived for his family. They were the light of his life and he worked tirelessly throughout his life to provide for them. The memories he created will live on forever. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 4022 Johnson Rd., Norton 44203. Friends may call at Hummel Funeral Home COPLEY, 3475 Copley Rd. on Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m. Interment will be private.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020