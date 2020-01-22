|
James McBride Jr. was born on October 21, 1936, in Carrollton, Mississippi to James Bell McBride and Pearl Jackson. He attended Sommerfield High School in Carrollton, MS. He also served 4 years in the United States Army. In 1958, he married Lorene St. Clair. To this union were born four children: James McBride III, Andre McBride, Rodney McBride, and h Crystal McBride. He also has 2 daughters, Melanie Suttles of Buffalo, New York and Abby Ladell of Atlanta, Georgia. He retired in 1996 from the Ohio Department of Transportation as a Bridge Superintendent after 30 years of service. James was known by his nicknames, "Boot" and "Horsecollar." He loved listening to the blues, fishing and going home to Mississippi. He had much love for his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, James Bell and Martha McBride; birth mother, Pearl Jackson; sister, Lavonne McBride; brothers, Jerry McBride and Essix McBride. He leaves his beloved wife of 62 years, Lorene McBride; children, James (Brenda) McBride III, Andre (Lauren) McBride, Rodney McBride, Crystal McBride, Melanie Suttles, and Abby Ladell; ten (10) grandchildren (5) great-grandchildren, brothers, Phillip (Margaret) McBride, Charles (Virgie) McBride, Willie B. (Ruby) McBride, Johnny (Tuta) McBride, Wendell (Lena) McBride, Clark (Dorothy) McBride, Jimmy (Lou) McBride, Larry (Barbara) McBride and Joe McBride; special cousins, Shelly Eichelberger, Bryant Jackson, Tonya Eichelberger and his all-time favorite cousin, Frit Walls of Carrollton, Mississippi. Services will be held on Thursday, January 23, 2020, at 12:00 noon at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME., 529 West Thornton St. Akron, OH 44307, Pastor Curtis Minter, Eulogist. Friends may visit the funeral home from 11:00 am until time of service. Condolences may be sent to 794 N. Firestone Blvd., Akron, OH 44306.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 22, 2020