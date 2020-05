James McCallister, age 73, passed away on May 22, 2020 at two o'clock in the afternoon. Jim was a life resident of Akron, graduating from Ellet High School and served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked at Spitzer Ford, retiring in 2018, and was a member of Arlington Memorial Baptist Church. Jim enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, and loving on his dogs. Preceded in death by mother, Helen; father, James; aunts, Ruth, Mildred, and Lois. Jim is survived by his wife, Kim of 34 years; mom, Rose Marie Schreier, Sister-in-law, Dawne (Gregory) DiCarlo. Private services will be held for the family, with burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to The Cancer Society or NSPC in James's honor.