James McCallister, age 73, passed away on May 22, 2020 at two o'clock in the afternoon. Jim was a life resident of Akron, graduating from Ellet High School and served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He worked at Spitzer Ford, retiring in 2018, and was a member of Arlington Memorial Baptist Church. Jim enjoyed fishing, hiking, camping, and loving on his dogs. Preceded in death by mother, Helen; father, James; aunts, Ruth, Mildred, and Lois. Jim is survived by his wife, Kim of 34 years; mom, Rose Marie Schreier, Sister-in-law, Dawne (Gregory) DiCarlo. Private services will be held for the family, with burial at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to The Cancer Society or NSPC in James's honor.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 24, 2020.