Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
James McCann


1956 - 2019
James McCann Obituary
James "Mike" McCann

James "Mike" McCann, 63, passed away on July 5, 2019. He was born on March 24, 1956 the son of James and Shirley McCann of Massillon. He was the owner-operator of Greenworks Florist. Mike enjoyed creating, fishing and traveling.

He was preceded in death by his father, James McCann.

Mike is survived by his wife, Alexandra; sons, Shane McCann, and Chase McCann; mother, Shirley McCann; sister, Judy Alton; brother, Patrick (Wendy) McCann; best friend, Dan Battin; and nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held Saturday, (July 27, 2019) from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) 705 Raff Rd. SW where services will be held at 12 p.m. with Pastor Will Stuart officiating.

Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park.

The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 24, 2019
