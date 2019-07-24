|
James "Mike" McCann
James "Mike" McCann, 63, passed away on July 5, 2019. He was born on March 24, 1956 the son of James and Shirley McCann of Massillon. He was the owner-operator of Greenworks Florist. Mike enjoyed creating, fishing and traveling.
He was preceded in death by his father, James McCann.
Mike is survived by his wife, Alexandra; sons, Shane McCann, and Chase McCann; mother, Shirley McCann; sister, Judy Alton; brother, Patrick (Wendy) McCann; best friend, Dan Battin; and nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation will be held Saturday, (July 27, 2019) from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home (CANTON CHAPEL) 705 Raff Rd. SW where services will be held at 12 p.m. with Pastor Will Stuart officiating.
Interment will take place at Sunset Hill Burial Park.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 24, 2019