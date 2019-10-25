Akron Beacon Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
131 North Canton Road
Akron, OH 44305
(330) 784-3334
Calling hours
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church
55 South Cleveland Ave
Mogadore, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church
Service
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Nicholas Orthodox Church
Resources
More Obituaries for James Runion
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Michael Runion

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Michael Runion Obituary
James "Jim" Michael Runion, 69, fell asleep in the Arms of the Lord on October 23, 2019. Jim was twice president of the Goodyear Heights Lion's Club. Together with his wife, MaryAnn, they were owners of the Goodie Basket Shoppe in Tallmadge. He was a division manager at Tasty Pure Food Company retiring after many years of service. Jim was a private pilot with ratings for 43 years. At 12 years old, he won the Akron Bantam Bowling Tournament, rolling a 205, and also in 1986 won first place with the Acme Click Bowling Team. He enjoyed traveling, volunteering at St. Nicholas, flying his plane with MaryAnn, and spending time with family and friends. He was a lifetime member of Disabled Veterans of America. Jim served 4 years in the Air Force as an F4C Phantom crew chief, and became an Air Operations Specialist. Jim was preceded in death by the love of his life, MaryAnn for 39 years; parents, Walter "Jim" Runion and Irene (Runion) DeBellis; and step-father, Leonard DeBellis. He is survived by siblings, John (Lynn) Runion, Bill Runion, Cindy Runion, Fred DeBellis; nephews, Michael (Kristen) and John; aunt, Louise Mojzer; and many loving family and friends. The family will receive guests on Sunday, October 27 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 South Cleveland Ave., Mogadore, OH 44260 where funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. The V. Rev. Nicholas Wyslutsky officiating. On Monday, October 28, visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the church followed by Panikhida service at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery in Springfield to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery Fund or the ASPCA.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home & Cremation Services
Download Now