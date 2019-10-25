|
|
James "Jim" Michael Runion, 69, fell asleep in the Arms of the Lord on October 23, 2019. Jim was twice president of the Goodyear Heights Lion's Club. Together with his wife, MaryAnn, they were owners of the Goodie Basket Shoppe in Tallmadge. He was a division manager at Tasty Pure Food Company retiring after many years of service. Jim was a private pilot with ratings for 43 years. At 12 years old, he won the Akron Bantam Bowling Tournament, rolling a 205, and also in 1986 won first place with the Acme Click Bowling Team. He enjoyed traveling, volunteering at St. Nicholas, flying his plane with MaryAnn, and spending time with family and friends. He was a lifetime member of Disabled Veterans of America. Jim served 4 years in the Air Force as an F4C Phantom crew chief, and became an Air Operations Specialist. Jim was preceded in death by the love of his life, MaryAnn for 39 years; parents, Walter "Jim" Runion and Irene (Runion) DeBellis; and step-father, Leonard DeBellis. He is survived by siblings, John (Lynn) Runion, Bill Runion, Cindy Runion, Fred DeBellis; nephews, Michael (Kristen) and John; aunt, Louise Mojzer; and many loving family and friends. The family will receive guests on Sunday, October 27 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. at St. Nicholas Orthodox Church, 755 South Cleveland Ave., Mogadore, OH 44260 where funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. The V. Rev. Nicholas Wyslutsky officiating. On Monday, October 28, visitation will be held from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. at the church followed by Panikhida service at 11 a.m. Interment at St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery in Springfield to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the St. Nicholas Orthodox Cemetery Fund or the ASPCA.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2019