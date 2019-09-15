|
James (Jimmy) Mitchell James (Jimmy) Mitchell, 55, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away unexpectedly on 9/1/19. He was a lifelong resident of Cuyahoga Falls who enjoyed gardening and wildlife. Preceded in death by father, James R Mitchell and grandmother, Pauline Mitchell, he leaves behind to cherish his memory, mother, Eileen Mitchell of Tallmadge; his sisters, Darlene Dawson of Akron and Debbie (Dennis) Wiant of Tallmadge; many nieces, nephews, a great-nephew, aunts and uncles; special cousin, Mary Jane Massoli and many other cousins and close friends. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to: 429 South Ave., Apt. 117 Tallmadge, OH 44278.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019