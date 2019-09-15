Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Mitchell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Mitchell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Mitchell Obituary
James (Jimmy) Mitchell James (Jimmy) Mitchell, 55, of Cuyahoga Falls, passed away unexpectedly on 9/1/19. He was a lifelong resident of Cuyahoga Falls who enjoyed gardening and wildlife. Preceded in death by father, James R Mitchell and grandmother, Pauline Mitchell, he leaves behind to cherish his memory, mother, Eileen Mitchell of Tallmadge; his sisters, Darlene Dawson of Akron and Debbie (Dennis) Wiant of Tallmadge; many nieces, nephews, a great-nephew, aunts and uncles; special cousin, Mary Jane Massoli and many other cousins and close friends. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to: 429 South Ave., Apt. 117 Tallmadge, OH 44278.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.