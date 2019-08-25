|
James Arthur Morrison (Jim) James Arthur Morrison (Jim) passed away August 16, in Traverse City, Mich. after 85 years of an adventurous, full life of family, flying, and fun, rooted in a deep faith. Jim was born on July 24, 1934 in Wadsworth, OH to Leslie and Gladys (Smucker) Morrison. Jim graduated from Wadsworth High School in 1952 and married his high school sweetheart, Sally (Parmelee) Morrison on August 20, 1955 while studying civil engineering at Case Institute of Technology. With a true joy and passion, Jim spent his life as a professional civil engineer and surveyor, contributing significantly to, and shaping the infrastructures of Wadsworth and other communities in Northeast Ohio. There were always projects in motion, up to his last day. Jim's passion included spending time at Wadsworth airport with friends, working on his plane, and discovering trails and shortcuts through the forest around the family cottage in Fife Lake, Mich. A consummate storyteller, tinkerer, and builder of contraptions, he also enjoyed exploring mountainous backroads seeking original survey monuments near his winter home in Green Valley, Arizona. Inquisitive to the end, there was no such thing as giving up or getting lost, only adventure and a better story. Jim's kindness toward people and his wonder for the world around him flowed from pure and simple love. "I see the glory of God in all of your faces" he told his daughter days before his passing. All who knew him testify to how Jim showed us all how to live lives of forgiveness, generosity, and hope. Jim will be deeply missed by Sally, his wife of 64 years; son, James Arthur Morrison II (Susie); daughter, Julie (Morrison) Kieser (Mark); sisters, Carolyn (Dale) Stoll and Becky (Jorge) Alonso; grandchildren, Steven (Val) Morrison, Ellen Morrison, Greg Morrison, Kaitlin (Jason) Vredeveld, Josh Kieser and Jenny Kieser; great grandchildren, Sam and Henry Morrison, Madelyn and Jacob Vredeveld. Jim's life and legacy will be celebrated September 14, at 1 p.m., with visitation starting at 12:30 p.m., at Trinity United Church of Christ in Wadsworth, OH. A light lunch will follow. There will be a second memorial at Desert Hills Lutheran Church, Green Valley, AZ later this fall. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift to the EAA Aviation Foundation for a flight training scholarship in his name. Information can be found on Jim's tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff .com. The family is being cared for by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral and Cremation Services.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 25, 2019