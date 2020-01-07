|
James N. Kungle, Jr., 28, of Uniontown, Ohio, passed away January 3, 2020. He was born in Canton, Ohio on January 19, 1991 to James and Catherine Francis Kungle, Sr. James was preceded in death by his infant brother, Todd Joseph Kungle; maternal grandparents, Mary and Robert Francis; paternal grandparents, James and Charlotte Kungle. James' memory will forever be cherished by those he leaves behind: parents, James and Catherine Kungle of Uniontown; brothers, Robbie and Jeremy Wright of Uniontown; son, Baker James (Kungle) Rager of Uniontown; companion, soul mate and mother to Baker, Christine Rager. He was very sports oriented, enjoying bowling, baseball, football, and golf; as well as gaming computer. He was a loyal son, brother, dad, and friend, who was loved by many, who will continue to cherish the time they shared with James. It is important to know the chains that bound his struggles were stronger than he could have imagined. Now, he struggles no more. He has found the peace he searched for here on earth. He would encourage anyone with a battle to never give up. Family and friends are welcomed for visitation Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service, beginning at 11:00 a.m., at Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Avenue, NW, Uniontown. Interment will follow at Hillside Memorial Park, Akron. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that Memorial Contributions be made in James' name to: IBH Addiction Recovery Center, 3445 S. Main Street, Akron, Ohio 44319, (330-644-4095). Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, and condolences, please visit: heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 7, 2020