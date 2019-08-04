Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Ruby
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Nicholas Ruby

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Nicholas Ruby Obituary
James "Jim" Nicholas Ruby

James "Jim" Nicholas Ruby passed away peacefully of natural causes on the evening of July 26, 2019, with family by his side, in Chillicothe, Ohio. Jim was 85 years old. He was preceded in death by Joan, his wife of 58 years.

Jim Ruby was born August 5, 1933 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and was a life-long resident of the Falls and Akron areas. Jim was an alumnus of Cuyahoga Falls High School and Kent State University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity; Cuyahoga Falls Lodge #735; and Tadmor Shrine. Jim retired at age 55 from General Motors' Terex Division where he worked as a financial analyst.

Jim was an avid fisherman, plying the waters from the Great Lakes to the Outer Banks, and enjoyed many winters in the Florida Keys. He liked hiking, chess, and playing cards, and volunteered countless hours as a colorful, self-taught naturalist at Stan Hywet, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, and the National Key Deer Refuge. In his own words, "I loved, laughed and enjoyed the company of many friends. A few regrets- too few to ponder or note."

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; parents, Vito and Esther Ruby; and son, Scott. He leaves a son, Bret (Denise); brother, Joseph Ruby (Sherry); sisters, Darlene Ruby and Marie Sauers (Patrick); sister-in-law, Phyllis Griffiths (Thomas Getzinger), and three generations of nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the Akron area at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His online guestbook and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.