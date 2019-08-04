|
|
James "Jim" Nicholas Ruby
James "Jim" Nicholas Ruby passed away peacefully of natural causes on the evening of July 26, 2019, with family by his side, in Chillicothe, Ohio. Jim was 85 years old. He was preceded in death by Joan, his wife of 58 years.
Jim Ruby was born August 5, 1933 in Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio and was a life-long resident of the Falls and Akron areas. Jim was an alumnus of Cuyahoga Falls High School and Kent State University. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of Phi Delta Theta Fraternity; Cuyahoga Falls Lodge #735; and Tadmor Shrine. Jim retired at age 55 from General Motors' Terex Division where he worked as a financial analyst.
Jim was an avid fisherman, plying the waters from the Great Lakes to the Outer Banks, and enjoyed many winters in the Florida Keys. He liked hiking, chess, and playing cards, and volunteered countless hours as a colorful, self-taught naturalist at Stan Hywet, Cuyahoga Valley National Park, and the National Key Deer Refuge. In his own words, "I loved, laughed and enjoyed the company of many friends. A few regrets- too few to ponder or note."
Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Joan; parents, Vito and Esther Ruby; and son, Scott. He leaves a son, Bret (Denise); brother, Joseph Ruby (Sherry); sisters, Darlene Ruby and Marie Sauers (Patrick); sister-in-law, Phyllis Griffiths (Thomas Getzinger), and three generations of nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the Akron area at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of Haller Funeral Home & Crematory. His online guestbook and video tribute are available at www.HallerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 4, 2019