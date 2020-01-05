Home

Donovan Funeral Home
17 Southwest Avenue
Tallmadge, OH 44278
(330) 633-3350
James O. Cain Obituary
James O. Cain went home to be with the Lord December 24, 2019. Born in Akron, Jim had lived in Cuyahoga Falls for most of his life. He retired from the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company with 30 years of service. He was also a special deputy for the Summit County Sheriff's Department for 16 years. Jim was a member of The Chapel and truly loved God and his family. He was preceded in death by his parents, Olan Cain; and sisters, Deanna Crites and Sharon Hibbs. Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Sandy of 58 years; his precious daughter, Andrea (Dan) Leibundgut; dear loving mother, Lorene Cain; sister, Sue Whittaker; brother, Sherman (Diane) Cain; sisters-in-law, Janet Owens and Sandie Fresh. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to at .
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 5, 2020
