1/1
James Oliver Carroll
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUDSON -- James Oliver Carroll, 68, died August 10, 2020. Born in Akron, Ohio, son of Charles and Margaret (Sieber) Carroll. James enjoyed computers, fishing, and being with family. He was in Information Technology and taught data accounting at Medina County Career Center in his early years. James was a black belt in Martial Arts and taught martial arts. Preceded in death by his parents, he is survived by his wife, Deborah (May) Carroll; sons, James "Jamie" Carroll, and Joseph Carroll; and several family members in Pittsburgh, PA. It was James' wish to be cremated and that no services be held. Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in James' name, spend time with loved ones, and "don't forget to make it a great day." (REDMON, STOW, 330-688-6631)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
3633 Darrow Road
Stow, OH 44224
(330) 688-6631
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Akron Beacon Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Redmon Funeral Home Inc.
August 11, 2020
I worked with Jim over the last 10 years. He brought me onto the NECO REC. I considered him a friend and a mentor. He'll be missed.
Jerry Widenhofer
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved