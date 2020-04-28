|
James P. Caetta, 79, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 due to cardiac arrest. Jim was born in Akron to the late Alfonso and Josephine (Anello) Caetta and was a lifelong resident. He served in the U.S. Navy and married Joyce Boice in 1961. Jim retired from the City of Akron working in the Traffic Engineering department. He loved to travel and managed to visit 49 states (he missed out on Hawaii). He also liked gardening, fishing, and was very handy around the house being a jack of all trades and a problem solver. He loved playing Monopoly and Scrabble on the computer as well as solving Beacon Journal's word puzzles. He is survived by his beloved wife, Joyce, of nearly 59 years; daughter. Susan; son, Thomas; grandchildren, Sarah Ouimette (Josh), Thomas James Caetta, and great grandchild, Isaiah James Dale. He will be greatly missed by family and friends. Viewing will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. Graveside services will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Days, 2611 Internet Blvd., Ste 105, Frisco, TX 75034.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Apr. 28, 2020