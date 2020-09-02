TOGETHER AGAIN James P. Neidert, Sr., 78, passed away Sunday, August 30, 2020 at his home. James was born December 29, 1941 to Philip and Elizabeth (Koch) Neidert in Akron and had been an area resident his entire life. He was a 1959 graduate of Garfield High School. James was a mechanic, starting at his father's garage, moving to Harry Miller Construction as a diesel mechanic and finishing his career as an instructor of Diesel Mechanics at Portage Lakes Joint Vocational School. He enjoyed family gatherings, his grandchildren and making sausage with his brothers. James was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia (Crookston) in 2006, his parents and his brother, Donald. He is survived by his children, James P. (Bobbette) Neidert, Jr. and Mary (Mark) McPheeters; grandchildren, Nichole (Dusty) Roberts and Jennifer Neidert; great grandchildren, Brandon and Emma Roberts; siblings, Betty Darrah, Margaret Neidert, Pat Gay, Joan Neidert, Jeff Neidert; sister-in-law, Carol Neidert and many nieces and nephews of both the Neidert and Crookston families. Private services will be held Friday at the Anthony Funeral Home followed by interment at Mt. Peace Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Portage County Animal Protective League.