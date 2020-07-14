James P. Reynolds, age 71, of Ravenna, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020. He was born March 17, 1949, in East Liverpool, Ohio, to parents George A. and Sheila Mary (Morris) Reynolds. James graduated from Ravenna High School in 1967 and later from the University of Akron with a Bachelor's Degree in Education with a minor in history. He was a history buff who loved to read and collect books. This lead to his perfect career at the University of Akron Bookstore, which later became Barnes and Noble, where he retired in 2017. In addition to the bookstore, James was a substitute teacher for Southeast Schools. He proudly served his country as a Captain in the ROTC and later the Army Reserves. He was affectionately known as Jim or Jimmy to his family and friends. Jim was an avid baseball fan, rooting for both the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cleveland Indians. Jim is survived by his siblings: Michael (Sheila) Reynolds, Treva Reynolds, and Veronica (August) Koch; his nieces and nephews, August (Melissa) Koch, David (Danielle) Koch, and Darlene (Bill) Rice, along with several great-nieces and nephews, as well as his dear feline friends Twinkle, Diamond, and Precious. Friends and family will be received on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Wood-Kortright-Borkoski Funeral Home, 703 E. Main Street, Ravenna, Ohio, where funeral services will be officiated by Reverend Tracy Ogden Johnson on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. It is recommended that everyone attending services wear a mask and practice social distancing. The number of individuals permitted in the funeral home at any one time will be limited. The family certainly understands if you do not feel comfortable with attending, and his service will be available for livestreaming through his page on the funeral home website, www.wood-kortright-borkoski.com
. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Cancer Society
or Paws and Prayers in Akron. (Wood-Kortright-Borkoski 330-296-6436)