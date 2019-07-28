Home

James Pappas Obituary
James "Sonny" Pappas

James 'Sonny' Pappas, 80, passed away Monday, July 22, 2109 at Falls Village after a brief illness.

Sonny was born June 23, 1939 to Daniel and Mary (Eiden) Pappas in Akron and had been an Akron resident his entire life. He was a Veteran of the Army. He was a meat cutter and had worked for many area shops and groceries, ending his career with Giant Eagle. He was a faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church.

Sonny's favorite pastime was playing the odds.

In addition to his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by his siblings, Christine, Clara, Mary Ann, Frances, Helen, Margaret, Tom and Bob. He is survived by his brother, Tony (Lani-dec.) Pappas; sister-in-law, Sharyn (Tom-dec.) Pappas; many nieces and nephews and lifelong friend, Mary Jo Alexander.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 750 S. Main St., Akron OH 44311. Entombment of the ashes will take place at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary Catholic Church.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on July 28, 2019
