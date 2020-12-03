1/1
James Parker Berry
James Parker Berry, age 78, passed away on December 1, 2020 at his home in Bath, surrounded by his family. Jim was born in Cleveland on July 24, 1942, and spent most of his life in Akron. He was the owner of SeibertKeck Insurance Agency at the time of his retirement. Jim is survived by his wife, Susan; children: Elizabeth (John) Smith, Parker (Sally) Berry, Ruth (Kerry) Kafcsak, and six grandchildren: Jack, Kara, Nate, Holly, James, and Brooke. The family will receive friends at Hummel Funeral Home COPLEY, 3475 Copley Rd on Friday, December 4, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Social distancing and masks required. A private family service will take place at Moore's Chapel Cemetery in Bath where Jim will be buried. Donations in Jim's name can be made to Bath Fire and Rescue.




Published in Akron Beacon Journal from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hummel Funeral Homes and Crematories
3475 Copley Road
Copley, OH 44321
330-666-1138
