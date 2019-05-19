James Paul "Jimmy" Dullen



James Paul "Jimmy" Dullen died peacefully surrounded by his family on May 13, 2019. He was born March 27, 1968, in Akron.



Jimmy enjoyed music, the outdoors, fishing, NASCAR and drag racing, and riding his motorcycle. He loved animals and had a very special attachment to his dog, Mia. He attended Akron Bible Church and was a member of the Kingdom Knights Motorcycle Ministry and the Hope Café Outreach.



Preceded in death by his grandparents on both sides, he is survived by his wife, Tammy; sons, Leland and James Richard; daughter, Jessica (Brandon); grandson, Graysen; sister, Jennifer (Frank); mother, Carol (Brian); father, James W (Beth); aunts, uncles and cousins, in addition to many friends who all loved him dearly.



He touched us deeply with his quiet presence and beautiful tender heart. We will miss him more than words can say.



Scripture that he shared with others was John 14:1-3. It reads: 1 "Do not let your hearts be troubled. You believe in God; believe also in me. 2 My Father's house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? 3 And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.



"We know that Jimmy is with his heavenly Father, where there is no sadness and no pain. When he arrived, no doubt he asked God if there were Harleys in heaven. (His sense of humor was one of his many endearing qualities.)



The family would like to thank the many doctors and nurses at Summa Health who cared for Jimmy throughout his illness. A special thank you goes to the Hospice staff for their kindness and compassion while he was at home during his final days.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 8, at Open Door AG Church, 745 Upson St. Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary