James Paul Haasz, "Jim", age 78, passed away on October 11, 2019. The world lost a wonderful husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend. Jim passed away after a courageous battle with cancer at home surrounded by his loving family. Jim was born July 14, 1941 in Akron, the son of the late Nick and Ruth (nee Lingel) Haasz. He is survived by his loving wife, Donna of 57 years; his children, Kevin (Lori) and Dana; his loving grandchildren, Zachary, Kendall, Karissa, Logan and Katelyn. His brothers also survive, Don (Diane), Bob (Elaine) and Dave (Rachael); and his faithful dog, Jasmine. Jim retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company and was fortunate enough to travel to Europe, Las Vegas, Hawaii, Panama and many other destinations across the United States. In addition to traveling, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and just having a beer with his buddies. He was a member of F&AM Portage Lakes Lodge #0725; The Scottish Rite; proclaimed a member of the Royal Order of Jesters in 2010; and was also a member of the North Canton Fraternal Order of Eagles (#2223). Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home, 131 North Canton Road, Akron, where family and friends may visit from 4:00 to- 6:00 PM. To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerAkron.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 15, 2019