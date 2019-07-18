James Paul Hill



CUYAHOGA FALLS --James Paul Hill, best known as Papa Hill for the last 18 years, of Cuyahoga Falls, left his earthly home and was received into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, July 16th.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Paul C. and Majorie Hill (Youtz); sister, Barbara Waycaster; best friends, Otha Boswell and Harry Schwaben. Jim is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Roberta Lee (McCoy); his daughter, Teresa (Bryan); grandsons, Robbie Roy, Drew James-Bowell, Joshua Silas Rush; sister, Sandi Dietz (Jerry), who he loved dearly; brother in law and friend, Don Waycaster; special to him sisters in law, Ann Mickle (Bob) and Ona Pitzer (John); his loving aunts, Joanne Warner, Joanne Hill-Gonder; special to him, Aunt Beverly McCoy. His amazing clan of Hill cousins, Ray, Donna, Diane, Larry and Jeanine, who loved a good family reunion whenever given the chance. His nieces and nephews, who he loved as his own and dear neighbors and true friends, Brian and Debbie Fetzer.



Jim was a proud graduate of Tallmadge High School class of 1960. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy. Jim went on to work for Lawsons/Dairy Mart in Cuyahoga Falls, and Stouffer Foods in Solon. He enjoyed many retiree lunches with a great group of co-workers. Jim loved any activity his grandsons were involved with and proudly cheered them on. Jim Hill never knew a stranger, always had a story to tell and a Mento mint to offer you. He loved his church family and his Monday night Men's Bible Study.



To the Doctors and Nurses working the 3rd floor ICU of UH Cleveland - thank you for the care you gave to Jim.



Visitation will be 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home, 339 Southwest Ave., Tallmadge. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Grace Baptist Church, 704 N . Firestone Blvd, Akron OH 44306 with Pastor Robert Stephens officiating. Interment will be at Heavner Cemetery in Buckhannon, West Virginia. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Grace Baptist Church Kitchen Angles, 704 N. Firestone Blvd., Akron Oh 44306 or the s Project, 4899 Belfort Rd #1300, Jacksonville, FL 32256. Published in Akron Beacon Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019