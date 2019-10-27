|
James Paul Markulis, 80, of Terrell, North Carolina, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019. He was born on April 6, 1939 in Akron, Ohio, to the late Henry and Johanna Brustoski Markulis. Jim was a member of the US Army Reserves. He loved sports; especially Cleveland sports. He enjoyed golf, football, fishing, and dancing. Jim also loved his family and spent as much time with them as possible. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Anne Harris Markulis; children, Chris Markulis (Denise), Kelly Cowan (Geoff), Patrick Markulis (Melissa), Melissa Heinrich (Richard); brother, Edward Markulis (Toni); grandchildren, Jamee, Zaccary, Cole, and Dominic; and several nieces and nephews. .A Celebration of Life service was held today, October 27, 2019 in Mooresville, NC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 1901 Brunswick Ave, Suite 100, Charlotte, NC 28207. Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, is serving the Markulis family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 27, 2019