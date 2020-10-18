James Paul Weigel, Sr. James Paul Weigel, Sr., passed away peacefully on October 3, in Crossville, Alabama, after several month's illness. He was born in Akron, Ohio, February 22, 1947. Jim attended Leggett and Seiberling Elementary schools, Goodyear Jr. High and East High school, graduating in 1965. He married Elizabeth Haught on March 5, 1966. He married secondly Edith Kathleen "Kat" Munn on 6 November 1971. Jim went to work for Goodyear in Akron in 1966 and relocated with the company to Gadsden, Alabama, and Topeka, Kansas, where he retired with over 30 years' service. Shortly afterward he returned to Alabama, making his home in Albertville. Jim was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Kat in 2009; parents, Robert and Violet (Weaver) Weigel; grandparents, Paul and Wallie Weigel and James and Catherine Weaver; aunt and uncles, Anna and Bert McPherson and David McComb; cousins, Beverly Uren and Barbara McPherson, and brother-in-law, Lonnie Munn. He is survived by his children, Dean (Michelle) Weigel, Tina (Anthony) Walden and Jimmy (Carrie) Weigel of Albertville and Peter Weigel of Akron; sister, Kathie Weigel of Akron; aunt, Jean McComb of Poland, Ohio; cousin, Robert McPherson of Akron; former spouse, Betty Haught Meidlein of Canton, Ohio; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, Ronnie Munn, Vikki Hay and Brenda Skyles; grandchildren, Zachary Weigel, David Weigel, Tyler Weigel, A.J. Walden and Landen Weigel; numerous cousins and a host of friends in several states. Jim was always smiling, always laughing. He loved people and never met a stranger. Quotes his daughter-in-law: "You lived hard, played hard and lived life to its fullest." Services have taken place in Albertville. Condolences may be sent to the family c/o Jimmy and Carrie Weigel, 1807 Chickasaw Dr., Albertville, AL, 35950.







