James "Sam" Phillips
SEVILLE -- James "Sam" Phillips, 80, ended his journey on earth and started a new journey with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
He was born in Terra Alta, West Virginia on August 14,1938 to the late Jim and Jane Phillips.
Sam was a Master Plumber for 57 years and on his business cards were the words, "God is Good."
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Gladys (nee Wilson); daughter, Melodie Phillips; son, Scott Phillips (Karyn); sisters, Pauline Rupp (Dale) and Doris Peterson (Bob). There are many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Preceded in death by his brother, Don Phillips.
Family will receive friends 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at the Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home, 174 N. Lyman St., Wadsworth, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. at the same location on June 4, 2019 with Robert Schermerhorn officiating. Interment will be at Woodlawn Cemetery Wadsworth, Ohio.
Family request in lieu of flowers memorials be made to Beatty Methodist Church, c/o David Childs, 72 Childs Rd., Terra Alta, W.V. 26764
Hilliard Rospert Funeral Home,
330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal from June 1 to June 2, 2019