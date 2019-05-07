Home

James "Jim" R. Carney

James R. Carney, 67, passed away Friday May 3, 2019.

Jim was born Sep. 20, 1951 to the late Edward and Elsie Carney. In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his brother-in-law, Denny Novak. Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Shelley; sons, Jimmy and Bryan and much loved grandson, Bryson Carney; brothers, Paul, Joe, John (Sue), and Pat Carney; sister-in-law, Mary Novak; brother-in-law, Dan Eckerman; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Jan and John Johnson; special great-niece, Nicole Novak; as well as many nieces, nephews, godchildren and friends.

Jim was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church and was a proud member of IBEW Local 306, retiring in 2013 after 37 years.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, 1990 S. Main St. in Akron. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, 11 a.m., at St. Paul Catholic Church, 150 Brown St. in Akron. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, AKRON)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 7, 2019
