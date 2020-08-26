James R. Decker Jr., 69, of Wadsworth, passed away on August 25, 2020 surrounded by friends and family. He was born to parents James and Norma Decker, on April 27, 1951 in Canton, Ohio. James is survived by daughter, Kristen (James) Gordon; son, Eric (Molly) Decker; son, Seth Allison; as well as 9 grandchildren, Conner, Braeden, Gabriel, Harrison, Kenzington, Rowan, Brigh, Marielle, and Shane. James is also survived by multiple special people in his life, Val Decker, Ronnie (Chris) White, Ronnie Vandouzer, and Jim Brogan. James was predeceased by parents, James and Norma Decker and brother, Tim Decker. Family will receive friends on August 28, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home in Wadsworth, Ohio. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com