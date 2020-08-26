1/1
James R. Decker Jr.
James R. Decker Jr., 69, of Wadsworth, passed away on August 25, 2020 surrounded by friends and family. He was born to parents James and Norma Decker, on April 27, 1951 in Canton, Ohio. James is survived by daughter, Kristen (James) Gordon; son, Eric (Molly) Decker; son, Seth Allison; as well as 9 grandchildren, Conner, Braeden, Gabriel, Harrison, Kenzington, Rowan, Brigh, Marielle, and Shane. James is also survived by multiple special people in his life, Val Decker, Ronnie (Chris) White, Ronnie Vandouzer, and Jim Brogan. James was predeceased by parents, James and Norma Decker and brother, Tim Decker. Family will receive friends on August 28, 2020 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home in Wadsworth, Ohio. Hilliard-Rospert 330-334-1501 www.HilliardRospert.com



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
174 North Lyman Street
Wadsworth, OH 44281
(330) 334-1501
August 26, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Hilliard-Rospert Funeral Home Inc.
