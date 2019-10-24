|
UNIONTOWN -- James R. Flesher, 82, went home to be with the Lord October 21, 2019. He was very proud of his U.S. Navy service. He loved making others laugh and was most proud sharing his faith in Jesus. James was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Ione; brother, Billy; and sisters, Dorothy, Jean, Virginia, and Carrie. He is survived by dedicated and adoring wife of 58 years, Joyce; brother, Robert and sister Mary Jo; daughter Janice; granddaughter, Jessica, great-granddaughter Lexie; son, James (Tracey) and grandchildren, Gabriel and Julia. Special thanks from the family go to all the wonderful surgical, nursing and palliative care staff at Summa Hospital. Interment for James will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery in Rittman, Ohio.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 24, 2019