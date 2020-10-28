Our adored Lt. Colonel James Reiter Hinton took his last flight to heaven on October 23, 2020 at the age of 88. Jim was preceded in death by his parents James Melbourne Hinton and Alma Reiter Hinton, and his brother Jere Hinton (wife Molly) The oldest of four, he is survived by his brother, Ralph (Betty) Hinton resides in Florida; and his sister, Carol (Robert Mouck) resides in Ontario Canada. Jim is also survived by his four beloved children: Deborah Sloan (Doug), Christina Hinton, James H. Hinton, Colleen Hinton-Hanson, and his five grandchildren whom he adored: Riley Hanson, Brian Sloan, Ben Sloan, Nicole Hinton, and Jack Hinton. Born September 22, 1932 in Akron, Ohio He played football at Copley High School and the Ohio Wesleyan University and was inducted into the Copley High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Jim graduated with honors from The Ohio State University College of Law, was elected to the Order of the Coif, and was a member of the Phi Alpha Delta Law fraternity, as well as the ROTC. Jim enlisted in the Air Force as a First Lieutenant in 1957, serving with the Judge Advocate General's Corp, Department of Justice, the US Attorney General, and the Selective Service. He retired with many accolades as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1982. Jim also served as Chairman of the American Red Cross, Military Service Committee During his 50 year career as a civilian attorney, he was known to be an expert trial lawyer who could handle many types of cases. His cases led him all the way to the United States Supreme Court, yet he was always willing to help with smaller personal situations too. He served on the school board of St. Hilary in Fairlawn, and was a lector and Eucharistic minister, and helped establish the St. Victor Parish Foundation. Jim loved animals, photography, weight lifting, and home improvement projects. But his family was always the center of his life. Calling hours will be Thursday, October 29th, 5 to 7 p.m. at Hummel Funeral Home, 3475 Copley Rd., Copley. Masks and social distancing required. A Catholic Mass for the immediate family at St. Victor Church, Friday, October 30th at 11 a.m., live streamed at www.SaintVictorParish.org
. Burial Service at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. Donations may be made to the American Red Cross - Services to the Armed Forces at www.RedCross.org/donate/help-military-families,
and the Summit County Humane Society www.SummitHumane.org
. View full obituary and sign the online guestbook at www.HummelCares.com