James R. Howe Jr.
James R. Howe, Jr., of Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio, passed away in the a.m. on October 21, 2020 at Western Reserve Hospital. He was born on November 12, 1962. James suffered from multiple medical issues over the past 2 years. Jim will be cremated and his ashes entombed at Holy Cross Cemetery in a private graveside ceremony. Jim was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Carol Ann Phillips Howe of New Franklin, Ohio; and uncle, Harry T. Howe of Idaho. He is survived by his father, James R. Howe of New Franklin; and brother, John A. Howe of Akron. He is also survived by aunts and uncles including, Mr. Charles D. Howe of Florida, Mr. and Mrs. Ralph M. Howe of Barberton, Mr. and Mrs. Richard M. Howe of Cuyahoga Falls, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Howe of Akron, Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Christner of Akron, Mr. Edwin Howe of Akron, Mr. Donald Howe of Akron, Mr. and Mrs. Michael Howe of Hartville, Mr. and Mrs. Victor Howe of Granger Twp., Mrs. Barbara Phillips Ladd of Barberton and Mr. Robert Phillips of Barberton; many cousins and friends. In his youth James played Pee Wee Football, Little League Baseball and CYO Basketball. As Jim got older his love and his passion was music and playing the guitar. He was a virtual encyclopedia of music. Mention any band and/or artist and he could give you a life story of their career, all the highlights, and how it affected the music world. His brother, John says one of his most favorite songs was "Mama, I'm Coming Home" by Ozzy Osbourne. "Times have changed and times are strange, Here I come, but I ain't the same, Mama, I'm coming home." Good Bye Son, God Bless! Go find your Mother! (Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel, Akron)




Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Anthony Funeral Homes & Crematory, Kucko-Anthony-Kertesz Chapel
1990 S Main St
Akron, OH 44301
(330) 724-1281
October 25, 2020
Jim, John & Families, Please accept my sincere sympathies and know my prayers are with you.
MaryEllen Fernwalt Smith
