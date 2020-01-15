Home

Silva-Hostetler Funeral Home
1199 Wooster Rd., W.
Barberton, OH 44203
330-825-8700
James R. Juersivich Obituary
DOYLESTOWN -- James R. Juersivich, 78, passed away on January 13, 2020 at the Windsor House in Doylestown. Jim was an avid computer programmer for companies such as Ohio Edison, Diebold, Rockwell International and Goodyear Aerospace Corporation. He also served as a Reserve for the Ohio National Guard. Jim loved to play the saxophone and enjoyed a good game of chess. Jim was born to Joseph and Mary Juersivich of Akron. He leaves behind his son, Jim (Suzanne); daughters, Julie (Watts) Juersivich and Jennifer (Jeff) Sturak; as well as three grandchildren. He also leaves behind his sisters, Jo Marie (Mike) Bronco and Marlene Boatwright along with two nieces and two nephews. The family will have a private graveside service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the non-profit Victims Assistance Program of Akron. To share a memory or send a condolence, please visit www.silva-hostetler.com. (330-825-8700)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Jan. 15, 2020
