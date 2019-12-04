|
, Sr. James R. Mingo, Sr. blessed this world with his presence on Monday, June 27, 1932 and went home to glory on Saturday, November 23, 2019. The Celebration of his Just Reward will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Greater Bethel Baptist Church, 404 S. Arlington St., Akron, Ohio 44306. Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. leading to the grand celebration which will begin at 11 a.m. All condolences can be sent to 402 E. South St., Apt.1, Akron, Ohio 44311
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019