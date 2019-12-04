Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rhoden Memorial Home
1101 Palmetto Avenue
Akron, OH 44306
(330) 724-1201
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater Bethel Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Bethel Baptist Church
404 S. Arlington St.
Akron, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Mingo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Mingo

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James R. Mingo Obituary
, Sr. James R. Mingo, Sr. blessed this world with his presence on Monday, June 27, 1932 and went home to glory on Saturday, November 23, 2019. The Celebration of his Just Reward will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Greater Bethel Baptist Church, 404 S. Arlington St., Akron, Ohio 44306. Calling hours are from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. leading to the grand celebration which will begin at 11 a.m. All condolences can be sent to 402 E. South St., Apt.1, Akron, Ohio 44311
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -