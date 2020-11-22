James R. Starkey, 78, of Mogadore, OH passed away November 10, 2020 at his home following extended illness. He was born December 19, 1941 in Akron, OH, the son of the late Homer Starkey and the late Lois Howell. On December 5, 1981, he married Barb. Together they shared 38 years of marriage. James served as military police in the Air Force for 4 years, he retired from Nickles Bakery after 30 years. Enjoyed coaching baseball and was an avid bowler and golfer, he also played the organ. Proudest achievement was his children, Kim, Jimmy, and Stephen. Preceded in death by father, Homer Starkey; mother, Lois Howell; half brother, Gary Starkey; half brother, Harley Starkey; half brother, Roger Starkey; half sister, Debbie Starkey. Survived by wife, Barb Starkey; son, Stephen Starkey; son, Jimmy Starkey; stepdaughter, Rene' Petrovich; daughter, Kim Starkey; daughter, Teri Starkey; sister, Carol Young; half sister, Pam Greer; half sister, Barb Smith; half brother, Larry Starkey; half brother, Danny Starkey; half brother, John Palermo; half brother, Joe Palermo; half brother, Vinny Palermo; half brother, Nick Palermo; half brother, Mike Palermo; stepsister, Cathy Sayer; stepsister, Patty Moore. Services will be held: at a later date after the COVID-19 pandemic has passed. Memorial Donations May be Made to / in lieu of flowers: Alzheimer's Foundation of America. Arrangements have been entrusted to Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store