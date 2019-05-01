|
|
James "Jim-Bob" R.
Tindel-Lisle
James R. Tindel-Lisle, 46, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.
He was a life resident of the Barberton/Akron area.
Survived by his children, Autumn, Sommer, Jesse, David and Nathan; brothers, George (Pamela) and Harry; sister, Tina; three grandchildren; along with many other relatives and friends.
Jim-Bob's family will receive friends on Friday, May 3rd from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 1, 2019