Home

POWERED BY

Services
Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home Inc
566 W Park Ave
Barberton, OH 44203
(330) 745-3161
Resources
More Obituaries for James Tindel-Lisle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James R. Tindel-Lisle

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James R. Tindel-Lisle Obituary
James "Jim-Bob" R.

Tindel-Lisle

James R. Tindel-Lisle, 46, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

He was a life resident of the Barberton/Akron area.

Survived by his children, Autumn, Sommer, Jesse, David and Nathan; brothers, George (Pamela) and Harry; sister, Tina; three grandchildren; along with many other relatives and friends.

Jim-Bob's family will receive friends on Friday, May 3rd from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Campfield-Hickman-Collier Funeral Home, 566 W. Park Ave., Barberton 44203. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the funeral home.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now