The Honorable Judge James R. Williams passed away on November 6, 2020. A public visitation will take place on Saturday, November 14, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at STEWART & CALHOUN FUNERAL HOME, 529 W. Thornton St., Akron, OH 44307. Due to COVID-19 a private service will take place on Friday, November 13, 2020. Interment at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to 1733 Brookwood Dr., Akron, OH 44313.