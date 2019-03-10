Home

James R. Wycoff


James R. Wycoff Obituary
James R. Wycoff, Jr., 69, of Akron passed away March 3, 2019. He was born December 10, 1949 in Akron, Ohio to the late James and Betty (Louth) Wycoff Sr.

He was a longtime employee of ABC television and a veteran of the United States Army where he served in the Vietnam War. He was one of many family members to serve their country, as his grandpa served in World War I and his uncle served in World War II.

Preceded in death by his parents; grandparents and son; he is survived by numerous friends and godsons, Marcus and Marley.

Friends may call from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 17, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will take place at a later time at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wycoff family. Messages and memories of James can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 10, 2019
