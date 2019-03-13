|
James R.
Wycoff, Jr.
James R. Wycoff, Jr., 69, of Akron passed away March 3, 2019.
Friends may call from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 17, 2019 at the Schlup Pucak Funeral Home, 788 Kenmore Blvd., Akron. Cremation has taken place and inurnment will take place at a later time at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. The Schlup Pucak Funeral Home is honored to serve the Wycoff family. Messages and memories of James can be shared at schluppucakfh.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Mar. 13, 2019