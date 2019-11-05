|
|
Retired Akron Police Captain James Yocum, 85, of Green, passed on to help guard the streets of Heaven on November 1, 2019. He was born June 30, 1934 in Hazelton, Pennsylvania to the late William and Anna (Breise) Yocum. James proudly served as an MP in the U.S. Marine Corps. After his retirement in 1985 from the police department, he served as Director of Security for Bank One in Akron, a Special Deputy U.S. Marshall and Court Security Officer. James was a member of Manchester United Methodist Church for over 40 years, a 50+ year Mason and member of Wayfarer Lodge #789, past District Deputy Grand Master and a member of Scottish Rite Valley of Akron. Along with his parents, James was preceded in death by brothers, William and Walter; sisters, Helen and Dorothy and granddaughter, Stephanie Dobbs. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Fredericka "Freddi"; sons, James and David; daughters, Kathleen Jett, Kimberly Conrad and Christine (Thomas) Perrine; 14 grandchildren, and 17 great grandchildren. The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Summa Hospice, especially Sonja Bolinger, for the love and care they gave to James. Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Manchester United Methodist Church, 5625 Manchester Road, Akron, Ohio 44319, with Pastor Craig officiating. Family and friends may call on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 3 to 7 P.M. at the Schermesser Funeral Home, 600 E. Turkeyfoot Lake Road (SR 619), Akron, Ohio 44319. Interment will take place at Hillside Memorial Park. To leave a special message online for the family or to read more about James' life, visit our website at www.schermesserfh.com. SCHERMESSER (330) 899-9107 www.schermesserfh.com
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Nov. 5, 2019