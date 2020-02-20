|
James R. LeBarre, 60, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home. Funeral Services will be held SATURDAY, 1:00 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Pastor Anthony Mayle officiating. Visitation Saturday. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to: Akron Children's Hospital Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders, 1 Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44304. For complete obituary please visit www.swigarteaterlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2020