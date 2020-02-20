Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
James Ralph LeBarre Obituary
James R. LeBarre, 60, of Manchester, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home. Funeral Services will be held SATURDAY, 1:00 p.m. at the Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home, 624 Cherry St. E. (Rt. 93) Canal Fulton, Pastor Anthony Mayle officiating. Visitation Saturday. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations are requested to: Akron Children's Hospital Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders, 1 Perkins Square, Akron, OH 44304. For complete obituary please visit www.swigarteaterlingfuneralhome.com.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Feb. 20, 2020
