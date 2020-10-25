1/1
James Randolph Cooper
James R. Cooper III, 31, passed away October 21, 2020. J.R. will always be remembered for his love of music and great sense of humor. He was hardworking, enjoyed fishing and spending time outdoors. He was a great kid. James was preceded in death by his father, James R. Cooper Jr.; and his grandmother Pamela Cleveland. He is survived by his mother and step father, Tracy (Kenneth) Holley; siblings, Amber (Matthew) Marshall and kids, Joshua Cooper, and Tera (Daniel) Plasity and kids; sons, Nichalos and Garrett Cooper; as well as many other family members and friends. Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Adams Mason Funeral Home, (791 East Market Street). Arrangements entrusted to Adams Mason, (330) 535-9186



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Adams Mason Funeral Home - Akron
