James `Jim' Ray



James "Jim" Robert Ray, 80, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019.



Born in Russel County, Virginia on July 8, 1938 to the late James and Mary Ray, Jim moved to the Akron area as a young child. He married the love of his life, Judy Reese on June 13, 1959. Jim was a genuinely beautiful person who was an incredibly loving dad to four strong-willed daughters. His kindness made an impression on everyone who knew him.



In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his grandchildren Leah Piteo and Matthew Finocchio. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judy Ray; daughters and sons-in-law, Dr. Susan Ray & Dr. Joseph Finocchio, Carol Ray and Thomas Piteo, Mary Ray and Alan Houser, and Christine and Mark Toscano; brothers, Thomas (Marcia) and David (Bonnie) Ray; grandchildren Sarah Finocchio, Michael Piteo (Sarah Fulton), Mary Elena Piteo, Olivia and James Houser, and Joshua and Sophia Toscano; great-grandchildren Charlotte Piteo and Annalise Finocchio and her mother Brittany Olson, as well as numerous nieces & nephews whom he adored.



The family will receive friends Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Anthony Funeral Home of Green, 4178 Massillon Road (corner of Massillon and Steese Roads). A memorial service will begin at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Franklin County LOSS at franklincountyloss.org in memory of Leah Piteo or to Notre Dame College, 4545 College Road, South Euclid, OH 44121, Heart of Perseverance Scholarship Fund in memory of Matthew Finocchio.