James Richard Bussman



"A life of success, laughter and love"



James "Buzz" Richard Bussman, age 71, passed away May 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Jim was born October 26,1947, in Queens, N.Y. He spent his childhood playing outdoors and taking family trips to Jones Beach. He was a skilled baseball player and after high school was offered a position with the Triple-A League New York Yankees.



Jim instead chose to attend Bowling Green State University on a baseball scholarship, where he majored in Business Administration and was an active member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He went on to attend the University of Akron, earned a degree in law and graduated second in his class. Jim started work at Alside in 1972 as a corporate attorney. His integrity and loyalty was apparent to everyone he knew, and he advanced to the position of Executive VP of Administration. He spent 30 years at the company before retiring in 2001 at the age of 53.



Family always remained the center of his life. Jim and his wife, Karin, loved spending time together whether at home or traveling abroad. He took great joy in attending his children and grandchildren's sporting events and school activities. He excelled in tennis and treasured the times spent skiing out west with family and friends. He could often be found playing golf at Rosemont and Portage Country Clubs where he was a member, or looking forward to his favorite event, the annual Myrtle Beach Golf Outing. He was an avid Cleveland sports fan.



Throughout his life, Jim found joy by sharing his love, laughter, and success (and let's not forget his stories) with everyone he met, and especially those he loved.



Jim will be forever missed by his wife of 31 years, Karin; his three children, Lynn Bussman, Kimberly Couch (Jason), Darren Young; six grandchildren, Jessica Hoffman, Benjamin Hoffman, Kailyn Couch, Keira Couch, Courtney Couch, Haley Couch; and siblings, Diane Vogtsberger, Thomas Bussman and Tracey Kuhn. He was preceded in death by parents, Richard and Grace Bussman and sibling, Richard Bussman.



Calling hours will be held Wednesday, May 15, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Road, Akron, OH, 44333. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's memory to Akron Children's Hospital Palliative Care Program.



Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 12, 2019