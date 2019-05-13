Home

Billow Fairlawn Chapel
85 North Miller Road
Fairlawn, OH 44333
(330) 867-4141
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel
85 N. Miller Road
Akron, OH
View Map
James Richard Bussman

James Richard Bussman Obituary
James Richard Bussman

"A life of success, laughter and love"

James "Buzz" Richard Bussman, age 71, passed away May 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, May 15, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Road, Akron, OH, 44333. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's memory to Akron Children's Hospital Palliative Care Program.

To share a Memory, Send a Condolence or Light a Candle, visit the Tribute Wall at www.billowfuneralhomes.com (Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel)
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 13, 2019
