James Richard Bussman
"A life of success, laughter and love"
James "Buzz" Richard Bussman, age 71, passed away May 9, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, May 15, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Billow FAIRLAWN Chapel, 85 N. Miller Road, Akron, OH, 44333. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim's memory to Akron Children's Hospital Palliative Care Program.
Published in Akron Beacon Journal on May 13, 2019