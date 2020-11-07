THEN AND NOW James Richardson affectionately known as "Jimmy" was born on May 20, 1946 to the late William and Marie Richardson. He was a lifetime resident of Akron, Ohio who accepted Jesus Christ at an early age at Greater Peace Baptist Church. He met and married Barbara Richardson for 56 years and to this union three children were born. He attended Akron Public Schools and graduated from South High school. He was a Vietnam veteran and a member of New Hope Baptist Church. He was a dedicated patriarch of the family who uplifted and mentored his children and grandchildren. Jimmy was committed to blessing his children and grandchildren while emulating a strong work ethic. He was employed at Rockwell International 16 years, Atlantic Foundry 5 years, Chamberal 10 years, and most recently 20 years of service with Cleveland Clinic Akron. Jimmy looked forward to traveling with family on road trips and annual cruises. He thoroughly enjoyed cooking his specialties of delicious barbeques and fried turkeys. At family gatherings he often shared historical facts and tidbits while watching sports. Preceded in death by parents, William and Marie Richardson; daughter, Charlotte Richardson; brothers, A.D. Richardson, William Lee and Verdie (Barbara) Richardson; sister, Lula Mae Houston; brothers and sister-in-law, Thomas "Tommy" Morris, and Gwendolyn (Donald) Green. He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Barbara Richardson; son, Anthony Richardson; daughter, Sheila Richardson; grandchildren, Dierre Richardson, Chakia Richardson, DeWayne Richardson, Edroy McCormick, John Nesby, Charletta Richardson, and 8 great grandchildren; siblings, Denise (Emmit) Mathis, Celeste (Gregory) Williams; sisters-n-law, Tivoli Smith and Willie Mae Richardson; brothers-in-law, James and Jeffrey Morris; a host of nieces and nephews. Public Viewing will be held on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Rhoden Memorial Home, 1101 Palmetto Ave., Akron, Ohio 44306. Private homegoing celebration will follow at 12:00 Noon. Pastor David Nelson, Officiating. Rev. Greg Freeman, Eulogizing. Glendale Cemetery, Interment. Condolences for the family may be sent to 1923 Brookshire Ave., Akron, Ohio 44313. Mask will be required to attend services.